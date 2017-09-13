A Night of Inspiration & Gospel is returning to the State Fair of Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The 100 Voice Ecumenical Unity Choir is returning to the stage for a Night of Inspiration & Gospel at the State Fair of Texas on Thursday, Oct.5.

The choir had its first practice on Tuesday, and they’re calling on people from all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area to join them!

"We are putting together a choir that's going to open up that night,” Choir Director Clark Joseph said. “We’re excited about all of the people that are coming. It's so encouraging to see people coming together."

And that's exactly what the unity choir is hoping to achieve. Its goal is to bring the city of Dallas together to celebrate unity.

"We're shooting for 100 voices across the nominations, races to come together and make this unique sound,” Minister Jason Rains said. “People can sign up to be a part of the choir right now. Until we hit one hundred, we're going to keep going!"

Some of the special guests for a night of gospel music at the fair include Israel Houghton & New Breed, and Myron Williams.

Music sure has a special way of bringing people together.

CW33 wants to give YOU the chance to perform at the state fair. Just submit a video of you or your group singing gospel. Then vote on who should win.

But you better hurry, you only got 'til Sept. 21.