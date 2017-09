Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Several roadblocks have caused delays in the removal of Dallas' Robert E. Lee statue. That's opened the door for one organization to plan a rally protesting its removal.

In a Facebook live video, a member of "This is Texas Freedom Force" said the group will hold its protest this Saturday.

However, the details of the rally will not be released until Thursday due to safety reasons.

"This is Texas Freedom Force" says it is not associated with any white supremacy groups.