The Real Thing? Stories Claim Clinton Foundation Charged $7/Bottle for Water after Harvey Hit

Disasters like Hurricane Harvey often bring out the best in us. It seems like everyone wants to help.

Well, almost everyone.

We always hear about disaster-related scams--someone trying to use the aftermath to make a quick buck.

So this headline is really getting people fired up: "Breaking! Clinton Foundation sends water to Houston--for seven dollars a bottle!

Yeah, some fake news websites are starting the story and counting on people like you to spread it.

Look at these comments from people who shared the story:

"I cannot confirm that this article is perfectly accurate."

"I hope this is not really true...."

We can't find the story from any news source you've ever heard of, including sites that really don't like the Clintons, like Breitbart.

We contacted the Clinton Foundation.

"This story is totally fabricated," Brian Cookstra, Director of Communications at the Clinton Foundation, told NewsFix. "We have encouraged people to donate to relief efforts on the ground. Nothing in this story is true."

Since some sites were recently reporting the Clinton Foundation was shutting down--and clearly, it's not--we're inclined to believe the Clintons on this one.

Is there a story on your social media page that doesn't ring true?

Tell us about it on our Facebook page so we can check it out.