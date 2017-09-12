Star-studded ‘Hand in Hand: Benefit for Hurricane Relief’ telethon airs tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a huge show of support tonight for those affected by Irma and Harvey.

"Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" will air live tonight at 7 pm on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and CMT.

They're also planning to stream the telethon live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Proceeds will benefit United Way , Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, Feeding Florida and the ASPCA.

the star-studded event will feature appearances and performances by Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, George Strait and Oprah Winfrey, just to name a few.

For more information on the show, head to HandinHand2017.com.