Spice of Blythe: What could be better than wings & football, baby?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

If you, like me, have been waiting all year for football to come back on, today is the day and I could not be more excited! There's nothing better than fall temperatures, guys throwing that football on the field, and the food that goes with it.

I started thinking about the food that I make for my family on those special game days and what a holiday it is every Sunday.

Chicken Wings! Who knew they could be so delicious and so different. I decided that the boring old buffalo wing wasn't enough for my family so I decided to be a little bit more creative. Don't like the buffalo sauce? Think it's kind of boring? Try a new way of doing it!

How about a little lemon pepper and fresh parsley?

What about a little bit of garlic and shaved parmesan on top?

Or maybe, just maybe, you're missing that red sauce. How about a little Sriracha and brown sugar?

That's right, just like any food, you can make these your own and have a good time.

My Spice of Blythe is: Those men shouldn't be the only ones having fun on Sunday afternoon, get in that kitchen and get creative!

Put your spin on an American classic!