Spice of Blythe: What could be better than wings & football, baby?

It's the most wonderful time of the year.
If you, like me, have been waiting all year for football to come back on, today is the day and I could not be more excited! There's nothing better than fall temperatures, guys throwing that football on the field, and the food that goes with it.
I started thinking about the food that I make for my family on those special game days and what a holiday it is every Sunday.
Chicken Wings! Who knew they could be so delicious and so different. I decided that the boring old buffalo wing wasn't enough for my family so I decided to be a little bit more creative. Don't like the buffalo sauce? Think it's kind of boring? Try a new way of doing it!
How about a little lemon pepper and fresh parsley?
What about a little bit of garlic and shaved parmesan on top?
Or maybe, just maybe, you're missing that red sauce. How about a little Sriracha and brown sugar?
That's right, just like any food, you can make these your own and have a good time.
My Spice of Blythe is: Those men shouldn't be the only ones having fun on Sunday afternoon, get in that kitchen and get creative!
Put your spin on an American classic!