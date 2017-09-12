GoFundMe for hot dog vendor raises over $60k

BERKELEY, CA — When selling hot dogs turns into a crime.

Martin Flores was trying to buy a hot dog after going to a football game with his family when a University of California, Berkeley cop rolled up, and things got tense! Not only did the officer give the hot dog vendor a ticket, he also took the money out of his wallet.

All because the vendor didn’t have a permit to sell on campus!

“That’s not right man,” Flores says to the cop.

“That’s how it works,” the officer responded. “We’ll take it to the judge and the judge can decide whether or not it’s right.”

“So you’re going to take his hard earned money?” Flores asked.

The university said in a statement, “We have instructed our officers to monitor illegal vending outside our event venues. Our practice is to issue warnings before giving a citation. In a case such as this, it is typical to collect any suspected illegal funds and enter them into evidence.”

Since this whole thing went down, Flores reunited with the vendor, Juan, and started a GoFundMe that’s raised over $61,000 so far. Flores says the money will go to Juan for legal and personal loses, and the extra cash will go to other vendors who’ve gone through similar situations.

As for the officer, there’s a petition to remove him from the force. The description reads he “continuously targeted, harassed, and assaulted minorities in the community.”

Can you believe all of this started just because of a hot dog?