Hurricane Irma: Anxious Florida families return to battered homes

Floridians are going home.

Yep, a flight landed in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday for the first time since Hurricane Irma slammed the state. Even some people in the Florida Keys, where the storm hit the hardest, waited hours in traffic to return home.

"Twenty-five percent of the houses initially have been destroyed and 65% have major damage. Basically, every house in the Keys was impacted," FEMA administrator Brock Long said.

While Irma has passed and the sun is back up in the Sunshine State, residents should probably hold-off on going back.

Most of the stores are closed, there's a gas shortage and millions of homes across the state are still without power.

"We're working hard to get the power back on in the state, but 2/3rd of our homes are without power right now," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.

That's not all. Officials are still cleaning up roads and bridges, and major flood-hit areas like Jacksonville.

Authorities are telling evacuees who want to return to be patient and wait for a formal approval.

"It's gonna take some time to allow people back in their homes," Long said.

And despite that, some Floridians have decided to return to their state to be together.