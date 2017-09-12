Dallas ISD students begin training for Oncor Mayor’s Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — A marathon is the ultimate test of endurance in an athlete, so it doesn’t hurt to start training for one early.

Today kicked off the new Dallas ISD “Three Months to Two Miles” initiative, leading up to the Oncor Mayor’s Race on December 9, the day before the BMW Dallas Marathon. The two-mile race is open to all DISD students.

“For these kids it will be a three-month training program,” said the president of the Dallas Marathon, Paul Lambert. “And we’re glad to be here with all of our partners to kick off the race.”

And the kids at Robert E. Lee Elementary were hard at work training Tuesday morning as well as chilling with the local sports mascots and getting personal tours of Dallas cop cars and fire trucks.

Of course, the biggest goal of the whole push is to teach these kids healthy living and training.

“It’s very important for us to get kids active in the community, active at home, and also to get kids active with their friends and family,” said Lambert.

While these kids are getting motivated to run, they can also motivate all of us. After all, if a bunch of elementary school kids are gearing up for a race, why can’t we?