Trump approves Florida disaster relief declaration

Just hours after Florida Governor Rick Scott requested a major disaster declaration for Florida, President Donald Trump approved it .

It will provide funds from the federal government to help residents and business owners rebuild in the storm's aftermath.

President Trump says so far, efforts from officials are going smoothly.

"The bad news is this is some big monster, but I think we're really well coordinated," Trump said.

Trump said he intends to visit Florida to survey relief efforts "very soon."