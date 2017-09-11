Stay Woke: UCLA professor teaching ‘Get Out’ inspired course

LOS ANGELES — UCLA just added a new course that’ll probably have most students “woke” — literally and figuratively.

Author and UCLA professor Tananarive Due wants to school the college crowd on Jordan Peele’s movie Get Out. Most importantly, the “Sunken Place”.

No spoilers here, but that’s the dark part of the film Professor Due wants to shed light on.

In her course, The Sunken Place : Racism, Survival, and Black Horror Aesthetic , she plans to relate other films like Birth of a Nation, Tales from the Hood, and Blacula to Get Out‘s race perspective.

This professor isn’t the first one to base a class solely off a flick. The hit movie Mean Girls has an entire course at Colorado College. Most recently UT San Antonio started giving credits for taking a class based off Beyonce’s visual Lemonade album.