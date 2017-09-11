Shooting shakes up Plano, leaves 8 victims plus shooter all dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- How do you describe possibly the worst thing to ever happen in your city? Plano Police Chief Greg Rushin was given that task Monday.

"We've never had a shooting of this magnitude," he said in a press conference Monday afternoon. "We've never seen this many victims before. It's just a terrible event."

Plano and "mass shooting' hadn't been uttered in the same sentence until Sunday night.

"I've lived here 22 years, and it doesn't happen here," Plano resident Bruce Armstrong said. "Every now and then you'll hear a gunshot maybe, but it's very uncommon. It's a quiet neighborhood."

Of course, that doesn't mean much to the nine victims, eight of those dead, and one still fighting in the hospital.

The night started the same as many it does at many homes on a fall Sunday in Texas.

"My understanding is they were having a cookout that afternoon, and they were getting prepared to watch the Cowboys football game," Chief Rushin said.

At around 8:00 PM, everything changed.

"They were reported that shots were fired," Chief Rushin said. "When the officer got there, he approached from the rear of the residence. The first thing he heard were shots being fired. He saw people in the backyard who were down, who were shot. He actually found the shooter inside and ended his shooting spree."

Seven of the victims were declared dead at the house, while one died in the hospital. Some victims were found in the backyard, and others were in the house, though Chief Rushin wouldn't say where in the house they were.

That police officer hasn't been named, and he's on paid administrative leave, standard protocol for any officer involved in a shooting.

The suspect, a still-unidentified man, did have a connection to that address on the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Pkwy in Plano. He was also armed with at least two firearms of different kinds.

With him now dead, we're left to make our own assumptions about his intent when he got to the house.

"We can make a judgment on that when an individual shows up at a party with numerous weapons and commits mass murder. You can do that just like I can," Chief Rushin said.

Rumors of motive are swirling involving a pending divorce between the owners of the home, but Plano PD isn't entertaining those at this time. They also didn't have information available about whether Police or Emergency service had been called to that residence in the past.

All eight deceased victims and the shooter are still unidentified by Plano Police, but Chief Rushin did say it was a mixed gender crowd, all in their 20's and 30's.

Chief Rushin left us with one thought in a devastated Plano.

"Our hearts go out to the family and the loved ones," he said. "I hope everybody out there will just keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers."