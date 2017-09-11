HELP FOR HARVEY – CLICK HERE TO CARE WITH 33 AND DONATE TO THE RED CROSS

Romo Review: Twitter says former Dallas QB gave star performance with CBS commentary

Posted 4:02 pm, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04PM, September 11, 2017

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 02: Injured quarterback Tony Romo #8 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

DALLAS — True Cowboys’ fans are not only happy about getting the first W of the season. They’re also pretty pumped about Tony Romo’s star performance. The retired QB made his debut in the CBS broadcast booth!

Let’s just say his color commentary might’ve been better than his actual plays on the field because this time he didn’t get injured!

Seriously, Twitter seems to think Tony is a TV pro. Fans even gave him props for predicting plays before they even happened.

Just call him Mr. Cleo.

Jimmy Kimmel also gave Romo a review:

Pretty sure that check is nice too. C’mon we all know Tony is sacking a pretty sweet check with CBS.

On top of that, he’s still getting endorsements.

Related stories