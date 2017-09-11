× Romo Review: Twitter says former Dallas QB gave star performance with CBS commentary

DALLAS — True Cowboys’ fans are not only happy about getting the first W of the season. They’re also pretty pumped about Tony Romo’s star performance. The retired QB made his debut in the CBS broadcast booth!

Let’s just say his color commentary might’ve been better than his actual plays on the field because this time he didn’t get injured!

Seriously, Twitter seems to think Tony is a TV pro. Fans even gave him props for predicting plays before they even happened.

Just call him Mr. Cleo.

Jimmy Kimmel also gave Romo a review:

nice job by the rookie @TonyRomo calling his first game – oftentimes before the plays even happened — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 10, 2017

Pretty sure that check is nice too. C’mon we all know Tony is sacking a pretty sweet check with CBS.

On top of that, he’s still getting endorsements.