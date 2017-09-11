North Dakota wins first Miss America title ever, Miss Texas wins with her response to white supremacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - There she is... a history-making Miss America! For the first time ever in the pageant, a contestant from North Dakota won the crown.

Cara Mund was also the first woman from her state to ever place in the top five. The Brown University graduate also took home a $50,000 scholarship as part of her winnings at the pageant in Atlantic City Sunday night.

During the Q & A portion of the pageant, Mund gave her thoughts on Donald Trump's withdrawing the United States from the climate accord, saying in part, "There is evidence that climate change is existing so whether you believe it or not, we need to be at that table, and I just think it's a bad decision on behalf of the United States."

The only Q & A answer bigger than Miss North Dakota's came from... Miss Texas. Margana Wood has been getting plenty of social media accolades for her slamming of white supremacy.

Judge Jess Cagle asked Wood, "Last month, a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent and a counter protester was killed. The president said there was shared blame with quote very fine people on both sides. Were there?"

Wood did not hesitate with her response.

"I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now."

And the internet applauded.

Miss Texas for President!!#MissAmerica Her name is Margana Wood https://t.co/j7Ma4N4m3I — Sally Albright (@SallyAlbright) September 11, 2017

I went all Meryl watching @MissAmericaTX. So glad young women like her are the future! #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/MRMQ9oZxFt — Marybeth Levine (@LevineMarybeth) September 11, 2017

Powerfully said, Margana Wood. You didn't win Miss America but you gave voice to our values. Don't mess w Miss Texas pic.twitter.com/0sBtDk0N4E — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) September 11, 2017

The 22-year-old University of Texas graduate finished as fourth runner up in the pageant, performing for her talent a modern dance to Adele's When We Were Young.

First runner-up in the pageant was Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis, who gave her opinion on the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Davis felt the accused should be considered innocent at this point "because not enough information has been revealed," but that if the necessary investigations do find collusion, "the justice system should do their due diligence and they should be punished accordingly."

The 51 women were judged in categories including talent, evening wear, lifestyle and fitness (that's the portion formerly known as the swimsuit competition) and their answer to an onstage question.

The competition was held against the backdrop of Hurricane Irma battering Florida and continued recovery efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Viewers were encouraged to donate to the Red Cross' relief efforts.