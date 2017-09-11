New York City has city wide moments of silence for September 11 victims

New York City is preparing to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11, 16 years after the tragic terrorist attack.

A memorial will begin this morning at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum.

There will be a city wide moment of silence six times over the course of two hours: twice to mark when the planes hit each of the twin towers, twice for when each tower fell, and two more times to mark the attacks on the Pentagon and flight 93.

The ‘Tribute in Lights’ will also be on display starting at sunset.

It will fade away at dawn Tuesday.