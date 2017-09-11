Puke & beer repellent Adidas… just in time for Oktoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNICH, GERMANY -- Beer, brewski, a cold one, people who enjoy that good amber nectar can't get enough at Oktoberfest!

We all know what can happen when people drink too much, but Adidas is prepared to help shield your feet from the sloppy drunks with a brand new shoe!

Not just any old shoe, these new sneaks come with a little extra. They have a special DPBR coating, which stands for "Durable Puke and Beer Repellent."

Gross but helpful! We gotta know, is beer and puke the only thing it can repel? What about dog poo? Airport bathroom messes? Mud? We need answers!

Who the heck knows, but what we do know is the kicks were made specifically for those drunken accidents. So if you're planning on going to your local Oktoberfest, well it looks like Adidas has got your feet covered!