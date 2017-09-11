Close Call: Mother of Journalist recounts how she was supposed to be in the Twin Towers on 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, N.Y. - CW33 NewsFix Journalist, Sarah Strackhouse's mother was supposed to be in the World Trade Center's the day they came down, but luckily was not. This is her story:

"It just wasn't believable," said Janet Strackhouse, "it was sad and you just burst into tears and you just can't believe what you're seeing at that point."

September 11th, the day the Twin Towers were attacked, the day two planes were hijacked by terrorists.

That date 16-years-ago is one many of us will never forget - losing someone we knew, losing the World Trade Centers, losing a sense of security.

But for native New Yorker, Janet Strackhouse, it was also the day her life was spared.

"On that particular day I had a 9 o'clock appointment at Meryl Lynch on the fourth floor of Two World Trade Center, the Second Tower."

But instead what happened that day could be called divine intervention at its finest.

"Well I was with your dad and we were visiting with our pastor, and we were having a very early breakfast and then I had to leave for the city, and we were running a little bit late."

Just before crossing from New Jersey into New York - the messages came pouring in.

"And saw the towers on fire," she said. "Everybody just stopped their cars, the whole world came to a standstill, people just didn't move, people just stood there and cried. It was pandemonium, really, it was just a time in your life that you don't ever forget."

She says for days after the mood was somber.

"We would start working with boxes all over place and people just numb and we would start talking and then we'd stop, people would just stop whatever they were doing and look over and there were the towers on fire."

But it wasn't just the devastation.

"We were mad, this doesn't happen, and it doesn't happen in New York."

We asked, on this day what do you think the country needs to remember?

"How the country came together," she replied calmly.

And now new buildings tower over the city, the Freedom Towers - proving we may get knocked down, but we'll get up again.