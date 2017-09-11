Miss Texas throws shade at Trump for Charlottesville comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- She may not have taken home the crown, but Miss Texas is still everyone's winner!

When it was UT alum Margana Wood's turn to take the stage, she was asked one of the toughest questions of the night about how President Trump handled what went down in Charlottesville.

Watch what happened:

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh ... didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/5JMT4tBpeL — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 11, 2017

Jess Cagle, the editorial director of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, asked, "The President said there was shared blame with quote 'very fine people' on both sides. Were there?"

Margana responded, "I think that the white supremacists issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack, and I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact and I'm making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now."

She didn't pull any punches on the prez, and social media is praising her for it!

#MissTexas - fourth runner up on stage, number one in my book — Lillian Boatwright (@lil_boatwright) September 11, 2017

Some people want her to have the crown:

#MissTexas should've won just from that 🔥 response! — Alex (@alex_ahu91) September 11, 2017

Others want her in office!

Sure, Miss North Dakota technically won, but some people are asking who the real winner is here.