Many commemorate 9/11 attacks with a day of service

DALLAS -- For years, many people have marked the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by working and giving back to their communities. That day has became known as the national day of service.

“On September 11, 2002, a small group of 125 individuals decided to go out and serve in order to commemorate the lives that were lost and forever changed a year before, and we have kept up with that sentiment after all these years,” said Sejal Desai with Entrepreneurs for North Texas.

That willingness to volunteer has not changed in the last 16 years. On Monday, many came out to the DFW National Cemetery to volunteer and help those who are no longer here.

LtCol. Junior Ortiz with Carry the Load in Dallas partnered with the Entrepreneurs for North Texas to clean headstones of DFW's veterans.

“It’s 9/11, obviously, and with the Texas Community Foundation, we are working on these hallowed grounds to clean up the headstones,” Ortiz said.

Some business owners even closed down their offices to come out here and volunteer.

Shashin Shah, a Director at SFMG Wealth advisors, says the idea to close the office was a no-brainer.

“We enjoy shutting it down and shutting the office down for the day and bringing everyone together just as a reminder,” Shah said.

Jennifer Kislig works for SFMG as well and, for her, helping clean the headstones was personal.

“I grew up in a family where we remember and honor those who serve and those who gave their life so we can stand here today and do what we`re doing, which is just a small piece of giving back,” Kislig said.

Those who came out Monday believe the spirit of giving is still alive and well since the attacks. Let's hope that attitude is never forgotten.