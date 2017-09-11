Jersey of the Game: Troy Aikman throwback has special meaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON — We love our Cowboys jerseys, whether they are current stars, throwback legends or guys who don’t even play here anymore.

Every home Cowboys game, we’re out at the tailgating parties looking for one that stands out from the others: the Jersey of the Game!

Ernesto Martinez is throwing it way back, with the uniform Troy Aikman rocked in his college days at UCLA. But there’s also a special meaning for this jersey.

“It was my Uncle’s jersey,” said Martinez “He passed away, he meant a lot to me, and it’s an old school jersey. I figure I’d bring it out for opening night’s game.”

