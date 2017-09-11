Girl with 3D printed hand trying to break baseball record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, NV -- No one loves baseball as much as this little girl.

7-year old Hailey Dawson loves it so much, she's got her sights set on breaking a world record for the most ceremonial first pitches for major league baseball teams, but there's a catch.

7-year old Hailey Dawson loves it so much, she's got her sights set on breaking a world record for the most ceremonial first pitches for major league baseball teams, but there's a catch.

Hailey was born with Poland syndrome, which means she wasn't born with all of the fingers on her right hand, but with a little help from a 3D printed hand from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Hailey taught herself how to handle a baseball!

Now, she's getting out of the bleachers and onto the pitching mound! Hailey's big dream for most opening pitches is getting a lot closer!

She can already cross the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles off the list.

She can already cross the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles off the list.

The number of opening pitches Hailey's got to beat is 24, but with almost all 30 MLB teams getting in on it, she probably won't have a problem beating that number!

The Angels, San Francisco Giants, Cubs, Red Sox, and so many more have reached out and said they're game!

Even Chuck Morgan, the voice of the Texas Rangers tweeted that the Rangers were all in!

Hailey is welcome at Globe Life Park any time. i look forward to introducing her for a Ceremonial First Pitch at a Texas Rangers game. — Chuck Morgan (@TEXPAMAN) September 7, 2017

You're an inspiration Hailey. See you in Arlington!