FEMA’s budget stretched after two catastrophic hurricanes

After two deadly hurricanes hit the U.S., the Federal Emergency Management Agency is spending a big chunk of cash to repair what's been damaged.

"It's going to cost a lot of money. Right now we're worried about lives not cost," President Donald Trump said.

FEMA is currently working with community and non-profit organizations, along with federal agencies to provide assistance to those struck by Hurricane Irma.

"Our federal law officers work through FEMA. They coordinate where they go and where the need is first and foremost," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. We're honored to work with them, and they are doing a great job."

Florida Senator Bill Nelson told MSNBC Monday that, "FEMA is really going to have a job because not only are they stretched to Texas. Now, they're gonna have a huge task in Florida."

And that's exactly what most of us are thinking.

FEMA has reportedly paid out $150 million to householders. It's giving cash to those who need it and plans to make grants for home repairs with a maximum of around $33,000 and an average of $4,000.

The president signed a bill that will help with costs. It set aside $15.3 billion for disaster relief.

Congressman David McKinley (R-West Virginia) said in a statement that without that bill, FEMA would have run out of money for disaster relief.

Some reports say Hurricane Harvey alone will cost as much as $180 billion.

The back-to-back storms will soon be in the past, but it looks like FEMA's work has just started.