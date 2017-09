Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who has robbed two fast food restaurants at gunpoint.

Both robberies happened early Sunday morning.

The first came around 5:15 am at a Jack in the Box in South Dallas right off I-20. About 45 minutes later, a McDonald's near the Oak Cliff neighborhood was robbed by the same suspect.

In both instances, the suspect demanded money and no one was injured.

The suspect was driving a 2000 to 2005 Toyota with no front end license plate.