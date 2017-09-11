Crane to remove Robert E. Lee statue involved in fatal accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Officials in Dallas say that a crane being transported to the city for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue was involved in a fatal accident.

The crane was being transported from Houston to Dallas to remove this statue at Lee Park.

A semi-truck driver ran a red light, collided with the crane, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crane driver did not suffer any injuries.

It is uncertain how the accident changes the timeline for the removal of the statue.

"You know, really that is not an area or really something we're focused on tonight, " said Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax. "Unfortunately, someone lost their life tonight so that's what we're focused on. Again, I want to send our condolences to the family of the driver who lost his life tonight."

The Dallas City Council voted to remove the statue last Wednesday.

The removal was delayed Friday when the city lacked the proper equipment.