Cleanup efforts begin in Florida following Hurricane Irma

Clean up efforts have begun in the in the sunshine state as Hurricane Irma moves out.

The category three storm touched down in Florida last weekend. It left five people dead, homes and businesses damaged, streets flooded and more than 6 million residents without power.

On Monday, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs toured areas hit by the storm. "I was shocked. I have never seen this level of flooding in Orange County in all the years I've been here," she said.

Emergency workers in Jacksonville pulled more than 40 people from flooded homes.

The National Weather Service says the flooding levels there have exceeded a record set during Hurricane Dora more than 50 years ago, by at least one foot.

Officials in Tampa are conducting a damage assessment across the city. They're asking residents to help them scale the damage caused by the storm by posting pictures of their damaged property with the hashtag Recover813.

Some residents used the hashtag to thank officials for all they've done. One user wrote, thank y'all for doing such an amazing job during this storm!"

Another said, " a big thank you for the great communication and job by all during Irma."

Meanwhile, officials in Key West announced on Monday that the island chain will remain closed until further notice. Asking residents who want to return to be patient.

And as Floridians work together to rebuild their state, Hurricane Irma heads to the state of Georgia.