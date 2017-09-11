At least 90 dead in Mexico earthquake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Irma has dominated headlines for days, but it's not the only natural disaster to cause complete and utter devastation.

The death toll from Thursday night's earthquake has climbed to at least 90 across southern Mexico.

The quake measured at a magnitude of 8.1.

Thousands of homes and schools have been destroyed or damaged, and hundreds of thousands of people continue to be without water.

On top of that, many homes remain uninhabitable because of strong aftershocks.

A 5.2 magnitude jolt was felt early Sunday.

Pope Francis offered his prayers to the victims of this earthquake during a mass in Colombia this weekend.

The Pope asked those who attended to pray for the victims of Hurricane Irma, as well.