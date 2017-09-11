4 Arlington officers receive prestigious Star of Texas Award

AUSTIN – Four Arlington Police Department officers received the Star of Texas Award on Monday by Governor Greg Abbott. The award honors officers, emergency medical first responders and firefighters who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

Officers Edward Johnson and Jason Heisel along with Lieutenant Michael Moses and Corporal Elise Bowden all received the award for their service.

“I am extremely proud of the heroic efforts and commitment to service that is exemplified by each of these officers who were injured in the line of duty,” said Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson.