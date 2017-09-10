Where’s PaPaw? Retired Dallas firefighter still missing 6 months later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUINLAN -- The recording crackles to life. It was Thanksgiving, 2015, and one of Michael Chambers' great grandsons was interviewing him.

"How do you describe to someone who has never met you?" the youngster asked.

"Uhh...old!" Chambers said, followed by a big laugh. "Still love to play with kids and have a good time."

That's the Michael Chambers his family knows. On March 10, 2017 -- six months ago, Sunday -- that world changed.

"I actually opened my car door and fell to my knees and sobbed for a minute because that doesn't happen in real life," Chambers' daughter, Suzy Losoya, said holding back tears. "Not dad..."

That day in early March was the worst day of Losoya's life.

Her father, Michael, disappeared with barely a trace in the small Hunt County city of Quinlan, TX. Last seen on a Wal-Mart security camera that morning, Chambers was reported missing by his wife later that day. Losoya assumed it was all a misunderstanding. Maybe he was just out with a friend. When she got to his house, she was greeted by Police, helicopters, and search dogs.

A small amount of blood was found in his workshop, but it hasn't been revealed whose blood it was. The Hunt County Sheriff's Department said there were no signs of a struggle, so they didn't know if the blood was forced or if Chambers may have injured himself and left the shop. His wallet and keys were still at home.

"This is not how life should turn out for someone who's been such a good man," Losoya said.

A 70-year-old retired Dallas firefighter, Chambers' true passion was always his family.

"He's smiling, he's laughing. That's PaPaw," his granddaughter Nicole Kosanovich said, looking through pictures. "That's how everybody, when you think of PaPaw that's what you think of."

It's been six months without seeing that smile, and to make matters worse, it's been six months since there was any real update on his case.

"From where I'm sitting, disillusioned and furious about the injustice of this is where we are," Losoya said, describing her family's current state.

The family's still offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Michael Chambers' disappearance.

They aren't quitting because he wouldn't quit.

"If you need help with anything, he's the one who's going to jump in and help," Losoya said. "We've got to keep trying. We've got to keep trying."

If you have think you have information on the disappearance of Michael Chambers, contact Sgt. Jeff Haines at 903-453-6809 or via email at jhaines@huntcounty.net

You can find more information about Chambers on the family's Facebook group.