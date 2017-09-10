Purple Heart veteran receives free home in Northlake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHLAKE -- Thank you!

That's the message to Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Kody Wilson who received a brand new, mortgage free home as a part of a project called Building Homes for Heroes.

"To be picked for something like this, it's mind blowing and it's amazing," Wilson told NewsFix.

Wilson lost his leg when his platoon hit an IED while serving in Iraq. Now, the Northlake community is letting him know just how much his sacrifice is appreciated.

Saturday's event was complete with a flyover from 99-year-old WWII veteran Jack Tolbert.

"I hope that this, in some way, makes up for all he has done for us in the service," Tolbert said.