Why do we love scary movies?

RICHARDSON-- Horror fans will be happy as a clown this weekend to see the reincarnation of Stephen King’s classic “It.”

Abel Preciadeo, who saw the movie Friday at Alamo Drafthouse gave it rave reviews. “Man, it brought back childhood horror experiences, man. I mean it was good.”

Chelsea & Lewis Walker agreed, “It was awesome, really really good, ‘Lewis told NewsFix. “Yeah, it was great. it was better than you think it would be,” Chelsea said.

The movie will be sure to scare up some money at the box office and people will be lining up to see the frightening flick. In fact in 2012 movie goers spent over 400 million on horror movies. But that begs the question: Why do we love to get scared?

“I think people get off on it, like I said, adrenaline rush,” Chelsea Walker said.

Researchers suggest a lot of it has to do with brain chemistry. When you get scared, your brain releases chemicals in your body, like adrenaline.

“Yeah I was about to run out of there a little bit,” Preciadeo said.

Adrenaline, of course, is a stress hormone that preps your body for flight or fight in threatening situations. And for some that can be addicting.

“It’s an emotion we all like to have, you know, get excited about something. I love the excitement,” Vicki Robison said.

Like it or not, horror movies will always be a box office draw, but we are sure you’ll be jumping out of your seat.