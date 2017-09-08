Texas A&M football coach receives racist hate mail after UCLA loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M's football season didn't get off to the best start. The Aggies were dealt a devastating comeback loss to UCLA and injuries to key players soon followed.

And now it''s getting even uglier.

Head Coach Kevin Sumlin's wife, Charlene, tweeted an image of a letter which says Sumlin sucks as coach before calling him a racial slur.

People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?#orelseWHAT? pic.twitter.com/Co1s2Hb94r — charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 7, 2017

To caption her tweet, Charlene added, "people of 2017: Please tell me how any part of this is OK. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it? Hashtag or else what?"

the Texas A&M athletic director and president joined the voices of many calling it a "disgusting and threatening letter."