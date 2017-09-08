Social media is doing whatever it takes to make the hurricanes stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAND, FL -- At this point, we'll do whatever it takes to get the hurricanes to stop, but some folks are doing the most!

Ryon Edwards made a Facebook event called "Shoot at Hurricane Irma." From the looks of the comments, it doesn't seem like anyone is actually going to strap up, even if there are 45,000 people interested.

One guy posted, "Are finger guns allowed? I only got my hands but it's the effort that counts right?"

It gets weirder. People are also pointing their fans at Irma to blow her away! Big and small! Whether or not the gun-toters and the fan-blowers are taking it seriously, there are people who are actually trying to help the environment.

Uber plans on ditching the diesel for hybrids in London by the end of 2019. By 2022, they hope to expand hybrids throughout the entire U.K., and by 2025 they want all London cars to be battery-electric only. No gas needed!

Even bars and restaurants in Seattle are doing away with plastic straws and utensils altogether to cut down on plastic waste!

Cutting back on fuel and plastic will help us in the long run, but right now, guns and fans are not gonna cut it.