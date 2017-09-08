Second arrest made in Arlington double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Arlington Police in conjunction with the US Marshals Service arrested Hector "El Cholo" Acosta-Ojeda who is a prime suspect in a double murder near AT&T Stadium.

He was arrested in Fort Worth without incident.

Arlington Police responded to a death investigation and reportedly found human remains in a wooded area near a creek and more remains in the backyard of a house related to a case on Sunday.

"El Cholo" is the second arrested in this case along with 18-year-old Mariano Sanchez.

They both face murder charges.