Mexico’s strongest earthquake in a century claims more than 30 lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida, a deadly earthquake shakes Mexico.

At least 38 people are dead after a strong 8.1 magnitude quake struck the country's southern coast Thursday night.

It was felt by 50 million people across the country, as far as Mexico City - 450 miles from the center.

The quake caused extensive damage to houses, hospitals, schools and government offices. It even moved the Statue of Independence. At one point, power was out for millions.

Mexican president Enrique Pena said it was the most powerful earthquake to strike Mexico in 100 years.

This tremor appears to be stronger than the magnitude 8.0 earthquake that hit the country in 1985, killing 5,000 and destroying 10,000 houses.

Sadly, this quakes death toll is expected to rise.