Many people living in Hurricane Irma’s path don’t have flood insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just like with Hurricane Harvey, we're learning that, sadly, many people living in Hurricane Irma's path do not have flood insurance.

While Florida property owners still buy far more federal flood insurance than any other state, most residents are still badly exposed.

Of the estimated 1.3 million homes in Irma's path, only 34% are covered by flood insurance.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) data, Florida's total number of federal flood insurance policies have fallen by 15% over the past five years.

The main reason?

Policies got more expensive after Congress approved a price hike in 2012.

Irma victims could still get some federal assistance, however, and the government does offer low interest loans for rebuilding.