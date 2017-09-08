Is the world ending? Or are you just more aware of what’s going on?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Within the past two weeks, we've had a lot going on.

Hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, you name it. If you took a look at social media, you'd probably think the world was ending.

So, is it time to say your prayers and call your ex, or is social media simply making us hyper-aware of what's going on outside of our front doors?

We got social media experts from It Crowd Marketing to weigh in to tell us what's what.

"I think the world totally could be ending, but I think it's that we're more aware of it than we ever have been," said Taylor Mason from the company. "We literally have the news at our fingertips. You can get information within milliseconds these days."

Whether you're on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, social media gives you the ability to connect with just about anyone from across the globe, opening up the door for an entirely new wave of the problems to land on your iPhone.

"They feel like it's more than it ever has been," Mason said. "When in reality they may just be seeing it more than they ever have."

And hey! If the zombies aren't here yet, it can't be the end. Right?