Hurricane Irma slams into the Caribbean and heads to Florida

While Florida braces for Hurricane Irma’s visit, smaller islands in the Caribbean have already been hit hard bringing the death toll to 18.

"I’m taking this seriously. "It's too much to put my family at risk and get out"

The Dominican Republic, Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos suffered major damage. In Puerto Rico, almost 70% of the island is without power.

But Tortola looks to be one of the islands with the worst aftermath. Buildings have collapsed, trees are uprooted and cars are left smashed to pieces.

Although Irma has been downgraded, she's still an “extremely dangerous" category 4 storm. Plus, with winds at one point reaching 185 mph, it’s one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record.

Right now, hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of Cuba, south Florida, and the Florida peninsula.

"This storm is wider than our entire state and is expected to cause major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast," Florida Governor Rick Scott said.

"There may be total destruction of mobile homes, downed trees, flooding near the shore and flooding of escape routes and secondary roads," Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said. "Our flood control systems may be compromised."

Oh, and things get worse. The National Hurricane Center says Jose is now a category 4. The first time two intense hurricanes have been recorded at the same time Placing Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla and St. Martin under a hurricane watch--again.