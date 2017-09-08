Hurricane gadgets: What you need in an emergency kit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With every predicted natural disaster, people will be making runs to the store – but what do you NEED to have in your emergency kit when a hurricane hits?

When prepping for a catastrophic event, of course you want to have the basics ready; things like canned food, water, batteries, and a change of clothes. But here are some other necessities you DO NOT want to overlook...

First, get some LED flashlights. Not only do they use less power than normal flashlights, but they're brighter, too. And while you're at it, get an LED light on a head strap.

Also, get a portable battery charger. These usually have a USB port so you can keep your phone charged anywhere.

And if you think you'll be without power for a while, get a hand-crank-powered radio with a built-in flashlight. This way, you CANNOT be without news and light. As long as you can turn the crank, you'll be set.

If you're lucky enough to have a car NOT underwater, then get a portable jump start kit. This way, if your battery fails on you, you won't be stuck.

Because you'll need to eat, think about getting the BioLite CampStove. It weighs two pounds and creates a smokeless cooking experience where the heat actually charges the internal battery.

And finally, get some waterproof bags – some small enough for items like your wallet and phone, and bigger ones for everything else. After all, what good is all that other stuff if it's too wet to use?