Ezekiel Elliott eligible to play full season thanks to federal judge’s restraining order grant

DALLAS – A federal judge granted Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott a temporary restraining order against the NFL, making him eligible to play indefinitely this season.

The restraining order puts a halt in Elliott’s case, after the NFL gave him a six game suspension for a first-time domestic violence offense.

It’s believed that he will play the entire 2017 season while the legal battle drags on.

Elliott was eligible to play Week 1 regardless of the ruling, but would have had to serve the six game suspension starting Week 2.