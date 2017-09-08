Chew on This: Dallas Chefs help hurricane victims with The Giving Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Hurricane Harvey. A natural disaster that, for many southeast Houston residents, resulted in a total loss, leaving the rest of the nation at a total loss for words. And as victims rebuild, a group of a Dallas chefs are coming together to feed funds - and souls - with The Giving Table

"The Giving Table is a pretty special table to be apart of," Chef Sharon Van Meter told Newsfix. "We have 30 chefs from Dallas coming on board."

The family style dinner will feature four courses.

"And all the money will go down to support South Texas," Van Meter said.

Specifically, the Cajun Navy, which helps assist with rescues. Mercy Chefs, who feed hot meals to victims and those helping them. And the Houston SPCA.

Now, this isn't the first time the group has gathered for a cause.

"The Giving Table actually started in light of the tragedy that happened with Dallas and the Police Department,' Chef Katherine Clapner told Newsfix. Clapner is the co-founder of Dude, Sweet Chocolate. "The goal with it was to band everybody together."

Interested in helping out?

The Giving Table dinner takes place Monday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m. at 3015 at Trinity Groves.

For tickets, click here.

"We don't have a lot of time; a lot of us don't make a whole lot of money, but we can give in this capacity," Clapner said.

Here's to bringing relief to those in need, bite by bite.