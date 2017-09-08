Amazon starts bidding war among cities for second headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon is making new plans to grow, and they include adding thousands of new jobs in the U.S.

The online retailer announced on Thursday that it's opening a second headquarters, which will cost at least 5 billions dollars.

Thew new HQ is expected to create up to 100 thousands new full-time jobs. The company says the new positions will have an average salary of $100,000 over the next 10 to 15 years.

Current employees will also get a shot at the new openings and will be given a chance to relocate.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said, "HQ2 will bring billions of dollars up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of of thousands of high-paying jobs. We're excited to find a second home."

And the kind of home the company is looking for is a communicty with more than 1 million people with the potential to attract strong technical talent.

Well, the search has officially started. And while cities like Boston and Chicago have expressed interest in Amazon coming to their towns, Dallas and Los Angeles have confirmed plans to bid for the new headquarters.

And why shouldn't they?

According to Amazon, it's investments in Seattle, where their first headquarters is located, from 2010 to 2016 have added 38 billion dollars to the city's economy.

Now who wouldn't want that kind of growth in their city?