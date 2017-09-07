Russian Ties? Trump Jr. meets with Senate and Facebook reveals political ‘troll farm’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Trump isn't the only one taking meetings this week. His son, Donald Trump Jr., also had a 'yuge' one with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The closed-door meeting was anything but a kumbayah moment. For five hours, Senators grilled him on his ties to Russia. Particularly, that secret meeting he and a Russian lawyer set up during his father's presidential campaign.

Don Jr. was apparently fishing for damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

According to the New York Times, he told the senate he actually took the meeting to learn about Clinton's "fitness" for the presidency.

Well, while the Senate looks to get dirt on Don Jr.'s alleged dirt, we want to know what's the dirt on a so-called "troll farm?"

Facebook says it unknowingly sold $100,000 worth of political ads during the election to a 'troll farm' in Russia.

It was reportedly set up in Russia with fake accounts "trolling" American voters, specifically, peeps interested in the LGBT community, the Second Amendment, and immigration.