OMG: TJ Maxx launches ‘The Wedding Shop’

FRAMINGHAM, MA -- Maxxinistas everywhere rejoice. TJ Maxx just hit us with something new. Introducing, The Wedding Shop.

Wedding dresses, wedding accessories, and even wedding gifts all for a lot less than you'd normally pay. Because you know how expensive having or being a part of a wedding can be!

For thousands of dollars less, you can find high-end designer gowns on The Wedding Shop.

Vera Wang, Rachel Roy, Amsale, the list goes on. Of course, there are dresses for a thousand a pop but you can find gowns in sizes 0-12 for as low as $79.

And don't worry, maid of honor and bridesmaids; although it's all about the bride, you're not left out.

You can literally do all your shopping in one place. Not a bad way to start your happily ever after!