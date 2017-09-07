Murder suspect turns himself in to Dallas County Deputy Constable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Cell phone cameras were rolling when 35-year-old Khalid Williams turned himself into police Tuesday. Williams is suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting at an Oak Cliff bus stop Monday morning.

One of the arresting officers, Deputy Constable Bryan Woodard, was contacted by Williams' family so he could turn himself in.

“Family members from the suspect got in touch with The Everyday Life of Deputy Bryan Woodard, which is my Facebook page,” Woodard told Newsfix. “So then the community members reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, we want our family member to turn them self in to you; he’s looking for an officer that is going to be good and people trust.'"

Woodard attributes the successful surrender to an approach of community policing that helps build trust with the people.

“That's what people need -- they need trust. By his family trusting me and by the community reaching out to me on my Facebook page, the trust was given.”

Woodard hopes other officers will take on more community policing and hopefully make his job and DFW a little safer.

“If you want something done right, be out there in your community. There is no problem with going out there and say, 'Hello' and 'How are you doing?' Check on the elderly and interacting with kids. It’s all about community policing and it is so important.