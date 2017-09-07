Federal court stops removal of Dallas’ Robert E. Lee monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Robert E. Lee's 81-year watch over Lee Park nearly came to an abrupt end Wednesday.

Eerily calm, crowds gathered.

Cops stood by in riot gear, hoping they wouldn't need it, as crews got into place to take down the statue - one that some see has a reminder of slavery and racism.

"I couldn't be happier that they're removing the statue," onlooker Darby Unruh said. "I do think that racism and hatred lies in the heart of the human spirit not in a statue, but I think that the removal of the statue is significant in symbolism and what that means. And I don't think that those are values that our country stands for anymore."

Others saw this momentous moment differently...

"I'm here to watch history being erased," Lamar Huffstutler said. "I don't think it's going to solve any problems we have with racism [...] you're not going to change the heart of man by removing a statue."

It happened just hours after the Dallas City Council decided in a 13 to 1 vote to take down the Confederate monuments in the city.

"It is time that the ugly truth be acknowledged and that these monuments and the veil come down," one person told the council during the meeting.

"You know what?" another speaker at the meeting asked, "I think the left is real angry and I think that the right is tired of it. And I think it's time that we stand up and defend ourselves."

The operation hit two snags. First, the statue got stuck as crews tried to remove it. Then, the Texas Division Sons of Confederate Veterans Inc filed a temporary restraining order to stop the removal altogether.

A hearing on the issue will take place Thursday at 1:30 p.m.