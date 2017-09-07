FEMA assures there’s enough recovery resources for upcoming hurricanes as long as Congress helps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the country continues to help Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey, Irma is getting ready to hit Florida hard.

That has some worried about recovery resources, which FEMA says is not a problem as long as they continue to get proper funding from Congress.

"We have a good footprint when it comes to managing the recovery in Texas," said FEMA Administrator Brock Long. "Now all we've done is since the response phase as you know is basically come to a close in Texas. We're now repositioning search and rescue teams and other commodities you know into the southeastern United States and ready to go with our partners in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands."

The House already approved a $7.9 billion package for Harvey relief, with the Senate expected to vote later this week.