Dallas Helping Houston Task Force sends over 20,000 packages of relief to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the impact on the Texas coast, whatever rivalries existed between our two cities quickly went away. Such things are truly trivial in such times.

For now, it's all about doing what you can to help our neighbors down South. One group is doing just that. Several local businesses and community leaders came together to create the Dallas Helping Houston Task Force.

In the span of about 5 days, they've coordinated about 20,000 packages of goods and donations to go directly to those in need in Houston.

CW33's very own Director of Technology Keisha Colman, was front and center in helping organize and run the efforts.

If you'd like to help with relief efforts, visit cw33.com/carewith33 to find out how.