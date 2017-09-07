HELP FOR HARVEY – CLICK HERE TO CARE WITH 33 AND DONATE TO THE RED CROSS

DACA ‘Dreamers’ protest in Dallas

Posted 10:09 am, September 7, 2017, by

DADA "Dreamers" continue to protest President Trump's move to rescind the program and took to the streets of Dallas to protest the decision.

"Dreamers are hard-working. Dreamers are intelligent. Dreamers are motivated," said Miguel Solis, Dallas School District Trustee.

There were about a hundred people who came out to City Hall as part of the rally.

The good news, both parties in DC seem willing to come up a solution that doesn't result in sending people who came to the US as children with their parents back to the countries of their birth.

Related stories