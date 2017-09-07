DACA ‘Dreamers’ protest in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DADA "Dreamers" continue to protest President Trump's move to rescind the program and took to the streets of Dallas to protest the decision.

"Dreamers are hard-working. Dreamers are intelligent. Dreamers are motivated," said Miguel Solis, Dallas School District Trustee.

There were about a hundred people who came out to City Hall as part of the rally.

The good news, both parties in DC seem willing to come up a solution that doesn't result in sending people who came to the US as children with their parents back to the countries of their birth.