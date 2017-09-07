Cowboys dish out new stadium food for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON — AT&T Stadium rolled out their newest menu items that Cowboys fans will get to chow down on come Sunday.

The new grub is as big as you'd expect something at Jerry World to be, with dishes like the Texas Sized Chicken and Waffles and the Heaven and Hell Burger, a fitting name for the roller coaster of emotions that just about every season is!

The good news for Cowboys fans is while they're eating in the stands, at least for week one Zeke will be eating on the field.

“(Elliott) has a big impact on the field. He’s a guy that plays probably more plays than a lot of tailbacks do in this league,” said Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. “Just from that standpoint having your main guy back is a big plus for us.”

And while the stadium was putting the finishing touches on the food, the Boys were putting the finishing touches on their game plan.

“The last 10-to-12 days, all our thoughts and work has been on the Giants,” said tight end Jason Witten. “We’re prepared and this team is itching to get out there and play. Truthfully, I think just because we have so much respect for them, I mean defensively, those guys are really good.

This year marks the third consecutive season that Dallas has kicked off the season at home against New York. The past two years both games were decided by a single point!

So between that stress and this food, better pack your antacids for the game Sunday night.