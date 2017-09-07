Blue Bell releases Pink Camo n’ Cream flavor

Blue Bell announced their new ice cream flavor on Thursday, Pink Camo ‘n Cream.

It’s been in the works for about two years and finally hits shelves in both gallon and half-gallon today.

A spin off from last year’s Camo ‘n Cream, Pink Camo ‘n Cream consists of strawberry, and milk chocolate ice cream and cream cheese flavors that are swirled together in a camouflage pattern.

“Our Camo ’n Cream was inspired by the camouflage design you see on just about everything,” said Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell. “The flavor sold very well and we knew we were onto something. Pink camouflage is popular too, so we thought why not create an ice cream in this color pattern? We swapped the Pistachio Almond Ice Cream for Strawberry Ice Cream and Pink Camo ’n Cream was created.”