Airlines accused of price gouging Florida flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma, airlines are getting hit with allegations of price gouging residents who are trying to get out of the path of the storm.

American Airlines was accused of charging more than $3,600 for a flight from Miami to Atlanta. United also had flights from Miami to Denver priced at more than $6,000.

The father of a University of Miami student quickly saw prices go up when buying tickets for his daughter and her roommate to head home to Hartford, Connecticut.

"I went online Monday night and booked my daughter a ticket home," the father said. "There`s an American Airlines flight that`s nonstop from Miami to Hartford, and found a rate - I was shocked at just how inexpensive it was - it was $160, just a bit under... I went online and the same exact routing was over a $1,000. Over $800 more than it had been just 15, 16 hours earlier."

He posted his story online and says he hasn't heard from American Airlines.

But on Twitter, American Airlines responded to one price gouging accusation by saying "the fare on any flight is determined by availability. As seats fill, the next fare applies and is generally higher."

"While there are limited seats remaining before the storm hits, we will cap our pre-tax fares at $99 for main cabin seats on direct, single leg flights out of Florida for tickets sold through Sunday, September 10 for travel until September 13," American Airlines told Morning Dose. "We have not changed our pricing structure, and, in fact have added capacity to help get customers out of the affected areas. "

Jet Blue also announced yesterday that it's capping its ticket prices out of Florida at $99 for direct flights and $19 for connecting flights.